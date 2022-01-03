Knowles (NYSE:KN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.60

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 6035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

Several research firms have commented on KN. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Knowles alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.05 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,343 shares of company stock worth $7,257,370 over the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 33,979 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Knowles by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 473,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 215,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 138,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Knowles by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 612,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 100,161 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knowles (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.