Knowles (NYSE:KN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.60

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 6035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.
Several research firms have commented on KN. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.39.
In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,343 shares of company stock worth $7,257,370 over the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 33,979 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Knowles by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 473,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 215,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 138,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Knowles by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 612,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 100,161 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Knowles (NYSE:KN)
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
