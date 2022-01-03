KUN Tops 1-Day Volume of $862.00 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. KUN has a total market capitalization of $48,311.07 and $862.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KUN has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One KUN coin can currently be bought for $24.16 or 0.00052402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00065058 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,725.57 or 0.08082101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00062583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00075519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,084.48 or 0.99973919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007288 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

