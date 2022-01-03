La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,855,000 after buying an additional 66,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,015,000 after buying an additional 56,282 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,081,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,075,000 after buying an additional 20,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after buying an additional 31,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 74.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,055,000 after buying an additional 288,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $36.31 on Monday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $46.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.03.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $967,093.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $2,288,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,892 in the last ninety days. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

