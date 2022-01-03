Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

LSF opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 61.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Laird Superfood by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,901,000 after buying an additional 69,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Laird Superfood by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 162,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 88,880 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 256,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 62,732 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 219,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares during the period. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

