Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives $27.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWIM. Barclays increased their target price on Latham Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Latham Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Latham Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Latham Group by 53.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWIM stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $24.96. 6,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.30. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $161.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

