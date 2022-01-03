Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $921.74 Million

Equities analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to post sales of $921.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $866.82 million and the highest is $986.00 million. Lennox International posted sales of $914.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $4.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LII shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.50.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total transaction of $1,451,479.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,325 shares of company stock worth $4,514,703 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 52.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after purchasing an additional 96,641 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Lennox International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,732,000 after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 240.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 25,907 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Lennox International in the second quarter worth approximately $9,002,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lennox International by 46.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LII opened at $324.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $266.77 and a 52 week high of $356.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

