Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 341.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on LSPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Securities raised Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $40.43 on Monday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.12 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 4.27.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The company’s revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.