Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Position Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,367,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the period. Lincoln Electric comprises approximately 0.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $176,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LECO. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 410.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LECO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.40.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $139.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.45%.

Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

