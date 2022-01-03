Lincoln National Corp Acquires 476 Shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,552 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ACNB were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ACNB during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACNB during the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ACNB by 37.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACNB stock opened at $31.28 on Monday. ACNB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $271.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.10.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.27 million during the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 29.23%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.80%.

About ACNB

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

