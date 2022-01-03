Lincoln National Corp Buys 10,983 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 296.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,295,000 after buying an additional 937,543 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 47,351 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $63.19 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $63.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.44.

