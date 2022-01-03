Lincoln National Corp Purchases 10,253 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $37.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average is $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

