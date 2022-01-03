Lincoln National Corp Purchases 115 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Linde by 34.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 380.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LIN stock opened at $346.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.19. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $346.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.44%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.33.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

