Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 87.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212,931 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baymount Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $205,870,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,910,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1,745.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,244,000 after buying an additional 1,451,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,656,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after purchasing an additional 946,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV opened at $21.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

