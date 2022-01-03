Lincoln National Corp Sells 66 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,485,499,000 after acquiring an additional 285,308 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,100,250,000 after acquiring an additional 59,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,324,969,000 after buying an additional 242,134 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,720,000 after buying an additional 69,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.24.

INTU stock opened at $643.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $641.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $571.82. The company has a market cap of $182.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.69 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,958 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

