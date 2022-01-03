Liquid Strategies LLC Purchases 5,177 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Liquid Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 1.3% of Liquid Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Liquid Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

EFAV opened at $76.77 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average of $76.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.