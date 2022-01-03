Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Price Reaches $0.0235

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Lisk Machine Learning has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $28,003.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00063620 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,813.07 or 0.08063918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00074650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,313.50 or 1.00059030 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007623 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk Machine Learning directly using US dollars.

