Litecoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $763.05 Million (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Litecoin has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $147.53 or 0.00319712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $10.23 billion and approximately $763.05 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008227 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000861 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,337,420 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

