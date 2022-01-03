Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $119.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.60. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.45) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.