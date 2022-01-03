LOCGame (LOCG) Price Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, LOCGame has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LOCGame coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LOCGame has a total market cap of $6.46 million and $257,496.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio . The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LOCGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

