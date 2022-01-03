Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $355.41 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $98.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.78.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

