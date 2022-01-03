Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 438,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,187 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $106,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 168.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.90.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $256.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.43 and a 52-week high of $263.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.77.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

