Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 221.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,781 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of Ulta Beauty worth $118,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $412.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.00 and a 52-week high of $417.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $391.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.43.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.