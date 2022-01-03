Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,638,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269,999 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.1% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of NIKE worth $237,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.0% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $167.58 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.36. The firm has a market cap of $265.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.