Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,560 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of McKesson worth $91,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.83.

McKesson stock opened at $248.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $251.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

