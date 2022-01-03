Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 35,069 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,069 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $70,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $658.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.23 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $627.96 and its 200 day moving average is $647.61.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

