Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 8,502 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,765,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,502 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $150,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $63.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average is $56.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

