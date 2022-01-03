Lossless Market Cap Tops $36.78 Million (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Lossless has a market capitalization of $36.78 million and $1.89 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lossless has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00064237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.84 or 0.08048066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00060662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00075042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,399.75 or 1.00985513 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.