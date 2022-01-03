LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in FONAR were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FONAR by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 788,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FONAR by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FONAR by 751.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 101,837 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FONAR by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of FONAR by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FONAR stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57. FONAR Co. has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.62.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

