LSV Asset Management Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in C&F Financial were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 1,636.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 304.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 45.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the second quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in C&F Financial during the second quarter worth about $745,000. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFFI stock opened at $51.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $181.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.51. C&F Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.66 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 19.94%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, and business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and instalment loans.

