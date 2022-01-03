LSV Asset Management Invests $1.43 Million in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,408 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 980.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Caesarstone in the second quarter worth $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 21.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Noked Capital LTD bought a new stake in Caesarstone in the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 162.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $11.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $390.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

CSTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

