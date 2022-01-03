LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,067 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 18.8% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 13.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after buying an additional 430,528 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 305.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 233,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 175,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

In other R. R. Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of RRD opened at $11.26 on Monday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $11.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.51.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

