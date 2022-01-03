LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $26.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.79. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $130.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 18.44%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

