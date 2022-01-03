Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) Receives $18.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.29.

LVLU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of LVLU opened at $10.23 on Friday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $15.09.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Lulus Fashion Lounge will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

