M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. decreased its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 289.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in M/I Homes by 69.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

M/I Homes stock opened at $62.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.00. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $904.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.60 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

