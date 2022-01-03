MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,720 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.2% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Amundi acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 21.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 164.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,491 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 15.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,202,000 after acquiring an additional 544,711 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 24.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $633,065,000 after acquiring an additional 533,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.06.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $268.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $270.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

