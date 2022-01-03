MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 593.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,855,000 after buying an additional 3,758,536 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,921,000 after buying an additional 2,214,799 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after buying an additional 2,192,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,151,000 after buying an additional 2,010,651 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $66.53 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.14.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

