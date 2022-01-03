MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 483 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $4,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,878,000 after buying an additional 277,776 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 19.7% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $12,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.71.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

