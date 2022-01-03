Malaga Cove Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,080,000. One01 Capital LP bought a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,016,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,167,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.91.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

DOCS opened at $50.13 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.71.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

