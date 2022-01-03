Malaga Cove Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 11,105 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,380,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.44 and a beta of 6.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $571,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,310,094 shares of company stock valued at $127,332,161 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.