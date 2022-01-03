Malaga Cove Capital LLC Raises Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,334 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 17.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,253,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,806 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 174.8% in the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,032,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,854 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at about $19,115,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,446 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 21.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,863,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,100 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.11 and a beta of 0.13.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,822 shares of company stock worth $745,224. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

