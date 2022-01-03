Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Reaches Market Cap of $37.34 Million

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Manchester City Fan Token has a market capitalization of $37.34 million and $3.43 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $10.64 or 0.00022850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00064180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.36 or 0.08050092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00060685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00074958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,569.01 or 0.99986421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

