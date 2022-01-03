Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Has $10.59 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $437.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,448. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $335.37 and a fifty-two week high of $440.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

