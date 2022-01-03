ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.29 Billion

Analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to post $5.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.39 billion and the lowest is $5.16 billion. ManpowerGroup reported sales of $5.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $20.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.65 billion to $20.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $21.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.27 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

MAN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $97.33 on Monday. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $85.97 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

