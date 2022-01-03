ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.29 Billion

Analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to post $5.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.39 billion and the lowest is $5.16 billion. ManpowerGroup reported sales of $5.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.
On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $20.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.65 billion to $20.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $21.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.27 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.
ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.
Shares of MAN stock opened at $97.33 on Monday. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $85.97 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.
In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
