Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $63.99 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $68.78. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

