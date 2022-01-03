Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 35,204 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

VWO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,756,953. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

