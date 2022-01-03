Marcum Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,664,000 after buying an additional 8,517,357 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,162,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,969 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.40. 103,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,764,139. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.271 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

