Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 36,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5,205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 215,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.90. 1,816,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,382,508. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $190.94 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.