Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,719,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $10.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $282.04. 13,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,273. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.34. The company has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

