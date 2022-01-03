Marcum Wealth LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,450,000 after buying an additional 19,139,302 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $757,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 32.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,418,000 after buying an additional 5,210,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after buying an additional 5,089,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after buying an additional 3,940,364 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,282 shares of company stock worth $6,795,662. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,835,753. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.62. The company has a market cap of $252.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

