Marcum Wealth LLC Has $972,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.11. The stock had a trading volume of 168,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,314,183. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $37.83. The stock has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

